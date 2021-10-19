Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,800 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $338,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.