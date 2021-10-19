Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

