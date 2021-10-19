FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

