Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

NYSE PHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.