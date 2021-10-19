LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

