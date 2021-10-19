LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.
Shares of LHCG stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $133.08 and a 12-month high of $236.81.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.