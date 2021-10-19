WMS Partners LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,505,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 410,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

