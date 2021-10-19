WMS Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

