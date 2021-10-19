WMS Partners LLC Invests $391,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

