Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment stock opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.86. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

