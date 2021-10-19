Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ETV opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

