Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

