Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,007.13 ($52.35).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday.
LON BWY opened at GBX 3,420.38 ($44.69) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,376.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,433.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.