Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,007.13 ($52.35).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday.

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,420.38 ($44.69) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,376.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,433.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

