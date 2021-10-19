Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

PPT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

