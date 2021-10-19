Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report sales of $190.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.50 million to $197.50 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $205.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $794.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $818.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $909.57 million, with estimates ranging from $890.70 million to $919.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

