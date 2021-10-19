Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $105.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.78 million and the lowest is $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.50 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $539.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

