Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post $105.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.78 million and the lowest is $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $416.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.50 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $539.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.67.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.