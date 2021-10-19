Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.