Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

