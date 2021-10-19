Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,238 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 185.5% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 62.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

