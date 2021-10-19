16,667 Shares in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.