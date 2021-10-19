Shilanski & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 104,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 13.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,670.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

