iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

