First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

