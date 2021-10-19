iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,490 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZS opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

