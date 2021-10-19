Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,911,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

