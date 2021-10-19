PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after buying an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.