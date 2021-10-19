Govi (GOVI) Reaches One Day Volume of $540,023.00

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $20.22 million and $540,023.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Govi has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00101705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.25 or 0.99969222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06066140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,235,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

