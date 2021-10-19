Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.22% of Heska worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Heska by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $103.52 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

