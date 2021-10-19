Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

AEM stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

