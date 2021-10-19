Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Surmodics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 542.55, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

