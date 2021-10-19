15,851 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

