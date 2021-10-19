OneLedger 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $1.82 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 126.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00197284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

