MakiSwap Market Cap Reaches $11.82 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00101705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,294.25 or 0.99969222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06066140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022502 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

