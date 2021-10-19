PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

PACW opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

