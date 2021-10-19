Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,514,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

