Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

