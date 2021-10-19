Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,855.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

