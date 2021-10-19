Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Target Price at $65.23

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

