Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

