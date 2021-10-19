King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,290 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.