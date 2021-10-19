King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,189 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,717 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.23 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

