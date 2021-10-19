King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,945 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MRCY opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

