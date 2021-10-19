Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Medpace worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,974,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medpace by 93.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,580,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,327 shares of company stock worth $16,088,834. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $199.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

