Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Decreases By 17.9%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 15th total of 380,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

LABP stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $588.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

