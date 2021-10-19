Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

