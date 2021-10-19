Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

