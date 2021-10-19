Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

