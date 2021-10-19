Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,505 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

