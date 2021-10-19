Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

