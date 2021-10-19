TheStreet Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to B

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

AA opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

