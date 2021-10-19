Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $10.31 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

